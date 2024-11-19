Strong leads Boston College against Loyola (MD) after 25-point performance

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-2) at Boston College Eagles (2-1) Boston; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -12.5; over/under…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-2) at Boston College Eagles (2-1)

Boston; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -12.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College takes on Loyola (MD) after Elijah Strong scored 25 points in Boston College’s 72-69 victory over the Temple Owls.

Boston College went 20-16 overall a season ago while going 10-6 at home. The Eagles averaged 74.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.9 last season.

Loyola (MD) finished 7-25 overall last season while going 5-13 on the road. The Greyhounds averaged 64.0 points per game while shooting 41.7% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

