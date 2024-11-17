Strickland scores 15, Western Michigan downs Canisius 92-69

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Markhi Strickland had 15 points in Western Michigan’s 92-69 win against Canisius on Sunday. Strickland shot…

Strickland shot 6 of 9 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Broncos (2-3). Owen Lobsinger added 14 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc while he also had nine rebounds. Brandon Muntu had 14 points and went 5 of 9 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range).

Paul McMillan IV finished with 23 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Golden Griffins (0-5). Tana Kopa added 12 points for Canisius. Cam Palesse also recorded 10 points and four assists.

Western Michigan took the lead with 11:03 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Strickland led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 41-24 at the break. Western Michigan pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 23-point lead to 30 points. They outscored Canisius by six points in the final half, as Muntu led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

