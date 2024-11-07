Stredic scores 14 as Mississippi Valley State beats Mississippi University for Women 66-49

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Alvin Stredic Jr. had 14 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 66-49 win against Mississippi University…

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Alvin Stredic Jr. had 14 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 66-49 win against Mississippi University for Women on Thursday night.

Stredic also contributed five rebounds for the Delta Devils (1-1). Arthur Tate scored 12 points while going 5 of 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range). Donovan Sanders had 11 points and finished 4 of 7 from the field.

Trent Walker finished with 12 points for the Owls. Chris Evans added nine points for Mississippi University for Women. Tyson Smithey had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

