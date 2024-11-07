Live Radio
Stredic scores 14 as Mississippi Valley State beats Mississippi University for Women 66-49

The Associated Press

November 7, 2024, 10:12 PM

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Alvin Stredic Jr. had 14 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 66-49 win against Mississippi University for Women on Thursday night.

Stredic also contributed five rebounds for the Delta Devils (1-1). Arthur Tate scored 12 points while going 5 of 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range). Donovan Sanders had 11 points and finished 4 of 7 from the field.

Trent Walker finished with 12 points for the Owls. Chris Evans added nine points for Mississippi University for Women. Tyson Smithey had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

