Strack has 25 points, 15 boards, No. 14 Kentucky women blitz No. 19 Illini in fourth to win 76-53

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Clara Strack scored 25 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, Teonni Key added a double-double and No. 14 Kentucky pulled away from No. 19 Illinois 76-53 on Wednesday night to go unbeaten in the Music City Classic.

The Wildcats had a 50-44 lead after three quarters but used an 18-0 run to blitz the Illini 26-9 in the fourth quarter.

Kentucky went 11 of 22 in the fourth quarter when Dazia Lawrence scored 10 points. The Wildcats also forced the Illini into eight turnovers and turned those into 13 points. Illinois was 3 of 15.

Lawrence finished with 15 points for the Wildcats (7-0) and Key had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Amelia Hassett added 10 points.

Illinois scored the last seven points of the first quarter to lead 18-14 and Gretchen Dolan’s layup pulled the Illini into a tie at 28 at halftime.

Kentucky slowly built the lead to 10 late in the third quarter but a three-point play by Dolan helped cut the deficit to six entering the fourth.

Adalia McKenzie scored 18 points for Illinois (6-1), which went 1 of 16 on 3-pointers and shot 27% overall. Makira Cook added 11 points and Kendall Bostic had 10 with 12 rebounds.

Illinois plays at Canisius on Sunday and Kentucky goes to North Carolina on Thursday for the SEC/ACC Challenge.

