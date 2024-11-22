Stony Brook visits Columbia following De La Rosa’s 21-point game

Stony Brook Seawolves (2-3) at Columbia Lions (6-0) New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hosts Stony Brook…

Stony Brook Seawolves (2-3) at Columbia Lions (6-0)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hosts Stony Brook after Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored 21 points in Columbia’s 80-72 victory against the Long Island Sharks.

The Lions are 3-0 in home games. Columbia averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Seawolves have gone 1-2 away from home. Stony Brook is sixth in the CAA with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Ben Wight averaging 6.6.

Columbia averages 81.2 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 79.8 Stony Brook gives up. Stony Brook’s 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Columbia has allowed to its opponents (44.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: De La Rosa is shooting 47.7% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 21.8 points and 2.3 steals.

CJ Luster II is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Seawolves.

