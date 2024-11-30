Stony Brook Seawolves to host Fordham Rams Sunday

Fordham Rams (3-3) at Stony Brook Seawolves (3-3) Stony Brook, New York; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook…

Fordham Rams (3-3) at Stony Brook Seawolves (3-3)

Stony Brook, New York; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook plays Fordham in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Seawolves have gone 2-1 in home games. Stony Brook is third in the CAA in team defense, allowing 57.5 points while holding opponents to 35.7% shooting.

The Rams are 0-2 on the road. Fordham ranks seventh in the A-10 allowing 58.0 points while holding opponents to 36.6% shooting.

Stony Brook is shooting 35.4% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 36.6% Fordham allows to opponents. Fordham has shot at a 39.8% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points above the 35.7% shooting opponents of Stony Brook have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaida Gonzalez is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Seawolves.

Irene Murua Txintxurreta is averaging 10.2 points and six rebounds for the Rams.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

