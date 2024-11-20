Stony Brook hosts Yale following Luster’s 30-point game

Yale Bulldogs (2-3) at Stony Brook Seawolves (2-2) Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 6:31 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs…

Yale Bulldogs (2-3) at Stony Brook Seawolves (2-2)

Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 6:31 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook takes on Yale after CJ Luster II scored 30 points in Stony Brook’s 93-45 win against the Saint Joseph’s (L.I.) Golden Eagles.

Stony Brook went 20-15 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Seawolves averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 13.0 from the free-throw line and 23.7 from beyond the arc.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-3 away from home. Yale is fourth in the Ivy League with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Isaac Celiscar averaging 6.4.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.