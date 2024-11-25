Stonehill wins 67-65 over East Texas A&M

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Josh Morgan scored 20 points and Chas Stinson hit two free throws with 0.8 seconds…

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Josh Morgan scored 20 points and Chas Stinson hit two free throws with 0.8 seconds left as Stonehill beat East Texas A&M 67-65 on Monday night.

Scooter Williams Jr. made a layup to give East Texas A&M a two-point lead with 13 seconds to play and the fouled Todd Bogna, who made two free throws to make it 65-all with 2.2 seconds remaining. Stinson stole the ball, was fouled and hit the go-ahead free throws.

Morgan shot 6 of 13 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Skyhawks (4-4). Todd Brogna shot 5 of 10 from the field and 5 for 5 from the foul line to add 16 points. Amir Nesbitt had 11 points and shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Williams led the way for the Lions (1-6) with 14 points and two steals. Josh Taylor added 10 points and six rebounds for East Texas A&M. Camerin James also recorded nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

