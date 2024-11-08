Stonehill visits Providence following Joseph’s 21-point game

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-1) at Providence Friars (1-0) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Providence hosts Stonehill after…

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-1) at Providence Friars (1-0)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence hosts Stonehill after Bensley Joseph scored 21 points in Providence’s 59-55 victory over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

Providence finished 14-5 at home last season while going 21-14 overall. The Friars averaged 72.4 points per game last season, 32.1 in the paint, 12.5 off of turnovers and 9.0 on fast breaks.

Stonehill went 4-27 overall last season while going 0-19 on the road. The Skyhawks averaged 63.5 points per game last season, 9.2 on free throws and 24.6 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

