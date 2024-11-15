Stonehill takes on New Orleans in Moon Township, Pennsylvania

New Orleans Privateers (1-2) vs. Stonehill Skyhawks (1-3) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Privateers -2;…

New Orleans Privateers (1-2) vs. Stonehill Skyhawks (1-3)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Privateers -2; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill will play New Orleans at UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

Stonehill finished 4-27 overall with a 2-17 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Skyhawks averaged 6.4 steals, 2.5 blocks and 13.0 turnovers per game last season.

New Orleans went 10-23 overall with a 5-7 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Privateers gave up 79.5 points per game while committing 19.3 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

