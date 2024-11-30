Stonehill takes home win streak into matchup with Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Bobcats (3-4) at Stonehill Skyhawks (4-5) South Easton, Massachusetts; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill hosts Quinnipiac trying…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (3-4) at Stonehill Skyhawks (4-5)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill hosts Quinnipiac trying to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Skyhawks are 3-0 on their home court. Stonehill has a 2-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bobcats are 1-4 on the road. Quinnipiac gives up 72.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.0 points per game.

Stonehill is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 40.1% Quinnipiac allows to opponents. Quinnipiac’s 37.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than Stonehill has allowed to its opponents (43.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Morgan is shooting 35.1% and averaging 15.4 points for the Skyhawks.

Amarri Tice is shooting 35.5% and averaging 13.4 points for the Bobcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

