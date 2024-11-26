Stonehill plays No. 10 Marquette following Morgan’s 20-point game

Stonehill Skyhawks (4-4) at Marquette Golden Eagles (6-0) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill takes on No. 10…

Stonehill Skyhawks (4-4) at Marquette Golden Eagles (6-0)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill takes on No. 10 Marquette after Josh Morgan scored 20 points in Stonehill’s 67-65 victory over the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-0 in home games. Marquette scores 81.3 points while outscoring opponents by 16.6 points per game.

The Skyhawks have gone 0-3 away from home. Stonehill is the NEC leader with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Todd Brogna averaging 4.4.

Marquette averages 81.3 points, 12.5 more per game than the 68.8 Stonehill gives up. Stonehill averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Marquette allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is shooting 63.6% and averaging 20.5 points for the Golden Eagles.

Morgan is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Skyhawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

