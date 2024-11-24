Stonehill hosts Texas A&M-Commerce following Morgan’s 22-point game

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-5) at Stonehill Skyhawks (3-4) South Easton, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill hosts Texas…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-5) at Stonehill Skyhawks (3-4)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill hosts Texas A&M-Commerce after Josh Morgan scored 22 points in Stonehill’s 67-66 win over the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Skyhawks have gone 2-0 at home. Stonehill is sixth in the NEC scoring 66.0 points while shooting 37.8% from the field.

The Lions are 0-5 on the road. Texas A&M-Commerce has a 0-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Stonehill is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points lower than the 48.1% Texas A&M-Commerce allows to opponents. Texas A&M-Commerce averages 62.8 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 69.3 Stonehill gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan is shooting 33.3% and averaging 14.7 points for the Skyhawks.

Scooter Williams Jr. is averaging 11.2 points for the Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

