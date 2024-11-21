Stonehill hosts Bryant after Evans’ 25-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (3-1) at Stonehill Skyhawks (2-4) South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -11.5; over/under…

Bryant Bulldogs (3-1) at Stonehill Skyhawks (2-4)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -11.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant takes on Stonehill after Barry Evans scored 25 points in Bryant’s 85-84 victory over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Skyhawks are 1-0 on their home court. Stonehill is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

Bryant finished 12-6 in America East action and 8-10 on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 78.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.4 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

