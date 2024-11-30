Stonehill faces Albany after Sias’ 23-point game

Albany Great Danes (6-0) at Stonehill Skyhawks (2-4) South Easton, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill faces Albany…

Albany Great Danes (6-0) at Stonehill Skyhawks (2-4)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill faces Albany after Megan Sias scored 23 points in Stonehill’s 87-75 loss to the Maine Black Bears.

The Skyhawks are 1-1 on their home court. Stonehill is sixth in the NEC with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Kylie Swider averaging 2.5.

The Great Danes have gone 2-0 away from home. Albany is fourth in the America East with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Kayla Cooper averaging 2.5.

Stonehill averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Albany gives up. Albany averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Stonehill gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sharn Hayward is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 16.8 points.

Cooper is shooting 64.0% and averaging 20.7 points for the Great Danes.

