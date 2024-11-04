Stillwell scores 18, Milwaukee takes down Lakeland 118-62

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jamichael Stillwell had 18 points in Milwaukee’s 118-62 victory against Lakeland in a season opener on Monday…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jamichael Stillwell had 18 points in Milwaukee’s 118-62 victory against Lakeland in a season opener on Monday night.

Stillwell also contributed 14 rebounds for the Panthers (1-0). Erik Pratt scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line. AJ McKee shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding eight assists and three steals.

Tim Ward led the way for the Muskies with 20 points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.