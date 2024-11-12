Live Radio
Stiemke scores 15 as Loyola (Md.) beats NJIT 68-50

The Associated Press

November 12, 2024, 9:42 PM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jordan Stiemke scored 15 points off of the bench to help lead Loyola (Md.) past NJIT 68-50 on Tuesday night.

Stiemke went 6 of 10 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Greyhounds (2-1). Milos Ilic added 13 points while finishing 6 of 12 from the floor while he also had five rebounds.

Tariq Francis led the way for the Highlanders (0-3) with 17 points.

Loyola took the lead with 4:54 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 29-26 at halftime, with Stiemke racking up seven points. Loyola extended its lead to 64-40 during the second half, fueled by an 18-3 scoring run. Ilic scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

