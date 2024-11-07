Stewart’s 19 lead Presbyterian past Carolina Christian 120-45

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Kobe Stewart scored 19 points as Presbyterian beat Carolina Christian 120-45 on Wednesday night. Stewart shot…

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Kobe Stewart scored 19 points as Presbyterian beat Carolina Christian 120-45 on Wednesday night.

Stewart shot 7 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Blue Hose (1-1). Jonah Pierce scored 17 points while going 5 of 5 and 7 of 11 from the free-throw line. Iverson King shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds and four steals.

The Centurians were led by Cam Miller, who recorded 14 points.

