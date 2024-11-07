Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Stewart's 19 lead Presbyterian…

Stewart’s 19 lead Presbyterian past Carolina Christian 120-45

The Associated Press

November 7, 2024, 12:36 AM

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Kobe Stewart scored 19 points as Presbyterian beat Carolina Christian 120-45 on Wednesday night.

Stewart shot 7 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Blue Hose (1-1). Jonah Pierce scored 17 points while going 5 of 5 and 7 of 11 from the free-throw line. Iverson King shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds and four steals.

The Centurians were led by Cam Miller, who recorded 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up