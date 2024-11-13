Stewart scores 26 as Presbyterian takes down Wofford 71-68

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Kobe Stewart had 26 points in Presbyterian’s 71-68 win over Wofford on Wednesday night. Stewart added…

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Kobe Stewart had 26 points in Presbyterian’s 71-68 win over Wofford on Wednesday night.

Stewart added 10 rebounds for the Blue Hose (2-2). Carl Parrish scored 11 points, shooting 4 for 10, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc. Kory Mincy shot 3 for 11 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Terriers (1-2) were led by Corey Tripp, who recorded 15 points and six assists. Jackson Sivills added 13 points for Wofford. Jeremy Lorenz also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

