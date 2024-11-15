Stewart leads Presbyterian against Kennesaw State after 26-point showing

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-2) at Kennesaw State Owls (2-1) Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian plays Kennesaw…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-2) at Kennesaw State Owls (2-1)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian plays Kennesaw State after Kobe Stewart scored 26 points in Presbyterian’s 71-68 victory over the Wofford Terriers.

Kennesaw State finished 15-16 overall a season ago while going 9-4 at home. The Owls averaged 82.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 80.8 last season.

Presbyterian finished 14-19 overall a season ago while going 5-9 on the road. The Blue Hose averaged 12.9 assists per game on 27.2 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

