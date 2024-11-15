Stewart leads Presbyterian against Kennesaw State after 26-point showing

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-2) at Kennesaw State Owls (2-1)
Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian plays Kennesaw State after Kobe Stewart scored 26 points in Presbyterian’s 71-68 victory over the Wofford Terriers.
Kennesaw State finished 15-16 overall a season ago while going 9-4 at home. The Owls averaged 82.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 80.8 last season.
Presbyterian finished 14-19 overall a season ago while going 5-9 on the road. The Blue Hose averaged 12.9 assists per game on 27.2 made field goals last season.
