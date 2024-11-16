Stetson visits Oklahoma after Moore’s 23-point game

Stetson Hatters (1-2) at Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -25.5; over/under is…

Stetson Hatters (1-2) at Oklahoma Sooners (2-0)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -25.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts Stetson after Jalon Moore scored 23 points in Oklahoma’s 73-57 win against the Northwestern State Demons.

Oklahoma went 20-12 overall a season ago while going 14-4 at home. The Sooners averaged 75.4 points per game last season, 15.7 from the free-throw line and 22.5 from 3-point range.

Stetson went 22-13 overall a season ago while going 6-10 on the road. The Hatters averaged 76.8 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 36.5% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

