Utah State Aggies (1-6) vs. Stetson Hatters (3-3)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson plays Utah State at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Hatters are 3-3 in non-conference play. Stetson scores 67.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Aggies have a 1-6 record in non-conference play. Utah State is eighth in the MWC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamisyn Heaton averaging 4.0.

Stetson averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Utah State gives up. Utah State averages 65.6 points per game, 0.6 more than the 65.0 Stetson allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Thomas averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc.

Cheyenne Stubbs is shooting 30.7% and averaging 12.6 points for the Aggies.

