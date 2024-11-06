Stetson Hatters to host the Omaha Mavericks on Thursday

Omaha Mavericks (1-0) at Stetson Hatters (1-0) DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts Omaha. Stetson went…

Omaha Mavericks (1-0) at Stetson Hatters (1-0)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts Omaha.

Stetson went 14-2 at home last season while going 22-13 overall. The Hatters averaged 76.8 points per game last season, 13.5 from the free-throw line and 26.7 from 3-point range.

Omaha went 15-18 overall a season ago while going 2-13 on the road. The Mavericks averaged 6.1 steals, 2.2 blocks and 9.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

