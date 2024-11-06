Stetson Hatters to host the Omaha Mavericks on Thursday

Omaha Mavericks (1-0) at Stetson Hatters (1-0)
DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts Omaha.
Stetson went 14-2 at home last season while going 22-13 overall. The Hatters averaged 76.8 points per game last season, 13.5 from the free-throw line and 26.7 from 3-point range.
Omaha went 15-18 overall a season ago while going 2-13 on the road. The Mavericks averaged 6.1 steals, 2.2 blocks and 9.5 turnovers per game last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.