Stetson Hatters play the La Salle Explorers

La Salle Explorers (4-2) vs. Stetson Hatters (1-5)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Explorers -13; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle and Stetson square off at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Hatters are 1-5 in non-conference play. Stetson allows 81.2 points and has been outscored by 9.9 points per game.

The Explorers have a 4-2 record against non-conference oppponents. La Salle is ninth in the A-10 scoring 76.7 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

Stetson makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than La Salle has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). La Salle averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Stetson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abramo Canka is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Hatters.

Corey McKeithan is averaging 16.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Explorers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

