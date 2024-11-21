Stetson faces Toledo in Daytona Beach, Florida

Toledo Rockets (3-1) vs. Stetson Hatters (1-3) Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -13.5; over/under…

Toledo Rockets (3-1) vs. Stetson Hatters (1-3)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -13.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson will face Toledo at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Stetson finished 22-13 overall with a 9-9 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Hatters averaged 76.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.3 last season.

Toledo finished 20-12 overall with a 6-7 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Rockets averaged 80.0 points per game while shooting 47.9% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.