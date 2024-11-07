Stetson and Omaha meet for cross-conference matchup

Omaha Mavericks (1-0) at Stetson Hatters (1-0) DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hatters -4; over/under is…

Omaha Mavericks (1-0) at Stetson Hatters (1-0)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hatters -4; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha plays Stetson for a non-conference matchup.

Stetson went 22-13 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Hatters averaged 76.8 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.

Omaha went 2-13 on the road and 15-18 overall a season ago. The Mavericks averaged 74.0 points per game last season, 32.0 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 11.3 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

