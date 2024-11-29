Stephenson and CSU Bakersfield host Southern Utah

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-3) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (6-2) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-3) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (6-2)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield plays Southern Utah after Corey Stephenson scored 21 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 68-60 win against the Northeastern Huskies.

The Thunderbirds have gone 4-0 at home. Southern Utah is fifth in the WAC scoring 78.9 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Roadrunners have gone 0-2 away from home. CSU Bakersfield is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Southern Utah averages 78.9 points, 9.5 more per game than the 69.4 CSU Bakersfield allows. CSU Bakersfield averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Southern Utah allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Simpson is shooting 45.2% and averaging 16.1 points for the Thunderbirds.

Jemel Jones is averaging 16.4 points for the Roadrunners.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

