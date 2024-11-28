Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks play the Samford Bulldogs

Samford Bulldogs (2-6) vs. Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (5-0) Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford and SFA…

Samford Bulldogs (2-6) vs. Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (5-0)

Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford and SFA square off in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Ladyjacks are 5-0 in non-conference play. SFA averages 81.4 points and has outscored opponents by 28.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs have a 2-6 record in non-conference play. Samford has a 2-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

SFA averages 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, 4.7 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Samford gives up. Samford has shot at a 40.4% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 35.2% shooting opponents of SFA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery VanSickle is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Ladyjacks.

Sadie Stetson is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 9.3 points and 1.5 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.