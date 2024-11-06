Stanley’s 15 help Boise State down Oakland 87-43

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — O’Mar Stanley’s 15 points helped Boise State defeat Oakland 87-43 on Wednesday night. Stanley also added…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — O’Mar Stanley’s 15 points helped Boise State defeat Oakland 87-43 on Wednesday night.

Stanley also added eight rebounds for the Broncos in their season opener. Andrew Meadow scored 15 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Tyson Degenhart finished 6 of 13 from the field to finish with 13 points.

The Golden Grizzlies (1-1) were led in scoring by Tuburu Niavalurua, who finished with 10 points and six rebounds. Allen David Mukeba Jr. added 10 points, two steals and three blocks for Oakland. Jayson Woodrich had seven points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Boise State took the lead with 19:33 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Meadow led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 48-18 at the break. Boise State pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 26-point lead to 33 points. They outscored Oakland by 14 points in the final half, as Javan Buchanan led the way with a team-high seven second-half points.

