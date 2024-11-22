Stanford visits Santa Clara after Tilly’s 20-point game

Stanford Cardinal (5-0) at Santa Clara Broncos (2-3) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara takes…

Stanford Cardinal (5-0) at Santa Clara Broncos (2-3)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara takes on Stanford after Christoph Tilly scored 20 points in Santa Clara’s 96-54 win against the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Broncos have gone 1-1 at home. Santa Clara is 1-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cardinal play their first true road game after going 5-0 to begin the season. Stanford ranks fourth in the ACC giving up 61.4 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

Santa Clara averages 78.8 points, 17.4 more per game than the 61.4 Stanford gives up. Stanford averages 80.8 points per game, 3.6 more than the 77.2 Santa Clara allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Bal is shooting 46.6% and averaging 15.2 points for the Broncos.

Benny Gealer is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 10.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

