Stanford visits Santa Clara after Raynaud’s 20-point showing

Stanford Cardinal (5-0) at Santa Clara Broncos (2-3) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -1.5;…

Stanford Cardinal (5-0) at Santa Clara Broncos (2-3)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford visits Santa Clara after Maxime Raynaud scored 20 points in Stanford’s 70-63 victory against the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Broncos are 1-1 in home games. Santa Clara is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.6 turnovers per game.

The Cardinal play their first true road game after going 5-0 to begin the season. Stanford is 4-0 against opponents with a winning record.

Santa Clara scores 78.8 points, 17.4 more per game than the 61.4 Stanford gives up. Stanford has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Santa Clara have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Bal is shooting 46.6% and averaging 15.2 points for the Broncos.

Raynaud is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 12.2 rebounds for the Cardinal.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.