Stanford takes on Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-2) vs. Stanford Cardinal (6-0)

Palm Desert, California; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon and Stanford square off in Palm Desert, California.

The Cardinal are 6-0 in non-conference play. Stanford is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Antelopes have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Grand Canyon is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

Stanford averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Grand Canyon gives up. Grand Canyon averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Stanford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benny Gealer averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

JaKobe Coles is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Antelopes.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

