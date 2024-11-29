Stanford takes home win streak into matchup with UCSD

UCSD Tritons (1-6) at Stanford Cardinal (6-1) Stanford, California; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stanford will try to keep…

UCSD Tritons (1-6) at Stanford Cardinal (6-1)

Stanford, California; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Cardinal take on UCSD.

The Cardinal are 6-0 in home games. Stanford ranks seventh in the ACC in team defense, giving up 56.4 points while holding opponents to 37.1% shooting.

The Tritons are 0-3 on the road. UCSD is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Stanford averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 7.0 per game UCSD allows. UCSD has shot at a 39.1% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 37.1% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jzaniya Harriel is shooting 59.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 9.4 points.

Kayanna Spriggs is averaging 12.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Tritons.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

