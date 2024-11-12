Stanford scores 23 in Temple’s 69-61 win over Drexel

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zion Stanford had 23 points in Temple’s 69-61 victory against Drexel on Tuesday night. Stanford shot 9…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zion Stanford had 23 points in Temple’s 69-61 victory against Drexel on Tuesday night.

Stanford shot 9 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 7 from the line for the Owls (3-0). Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 20 points while shooting 5 for 16 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line while he also had five rebounds.

Kobe Magee finished with 17 points for the Dragons (2-1). Cole Hargrove added 15 points and 12 rebounds for Drexel. Yame Butler also had 13 points, four assists and two steals.

Temple took the lead with 10:46 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 37-32 at halftime, with Stanford racking up 19 points. Mashburn scored 15-point second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

