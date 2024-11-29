Stanford plays Cal Poly after Raynaud’s 29-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-4) at Stanford Cardinal (6-1) Stanford, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stanford plays Cal Poly…

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-4) at Stanford Cardinal (6-1)

Stanford, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford plays Cal Poly after Maxime Raynaud scored 29 points in Stanford’s 78-71 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Cardinal are 5-0 on their home court. Stanford is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mustangs are 1-4 on the road. Cal Poly is eighth in the Big West with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Mac Riniker averaging 3.9.

Stanford’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Cal Poly allows. Cal Poly averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.4 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Stanford allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raynaud is scoring 23.7 points per game with 12.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Cardinal.

Isaac Jessup averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc.

