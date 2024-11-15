Stanford leads Temple against Boston College after 23-point game

Temple Owls (3-0) at Boston College Eagles (1-1) Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is…

Temple Owls (3-0) at Boston College Eagles (1-1)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple faces Boston College after Zion Stanford scored 23 points in Temple’s 69-61 win against the Drexel Dragons.

Boston College finished 20-16 overall a season ago while going 10-6 at home. The Eagles shot 45.6% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.

Temple went 5-7 on the road and 16-20 overall last season. The Owls averaged 70.9 points per game while shooting 39.6% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.