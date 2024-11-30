Stanford hosts Cal Poly following Raynaud’s 29-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-4) at Stanford Cardinal (6-1) Stanford, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -14.5; over/under…

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-4) at Stanford Cardinal (6-1)

Stanford, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -14.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts Cal Poly after Maxime Raynaud scored 29 points in Stanford’s 78-71 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Cardinal have gone 5-0 at home. Stanford is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Mustangs are 1-4 in road games. Cal Poly leads the Big West scoring 15.9 fast break points per game.

Stanford scores 78.0 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 80.5 Cal Poly gives up. Cal Poly averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.4 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Stanford allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raynaud is shooting 52.1% and averaging 23.7 points for the Cardinal.

Jarred Hyder is shooting 36.3% and averaging 14.3 points for the Mustangs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

