Stanford Cardinal face the Grand Canyon Antelopes

Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-2) vs. Stanford Cardinal (6-0) Palm Desert, California; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -1;…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-2) vs. Stanford Cardinal (6-0)

Palm Desert, California; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -1; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon and Stanford square off in Palm Desert, California.

The Cardinal have a 6-0 record in non-conference games. Stanford ranks third in the ACC in team defense, allowing 62.7 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Antelopes are 3-2 in non-conference play. Grand Canyon has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Stanford scores 79.2 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 77.2 Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxime Raynaud is shooting 51.0% and averaging 22.8 points for the Cardinal.

JaKobe Coles averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

