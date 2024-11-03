Stanford Cardinal begin season at home against the Denver Pioneers

Denver Pioneers at Stanford Cardinal Stanford, California; Monday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -18.5; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM…

Denver Pioneers at Stanford Cardinal

Stanford, California; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -18.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts Denver in the season opener.

Stanford went 14-18 overall a season ago while going 10-6 at home. The Cardinal shot 46.8% from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range last season.

Denver went 17-17 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Pioneers averaged 81.0 points per game last season, 34.8 in the paint, 12.5 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

