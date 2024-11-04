Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Stanford Cardinal begin season…

Stanford Cardinal begin season at home against the Denver Pioneers

The Associated Press

November 4, 2024, 3:43 AM

Denver Pioneers at Stanford Cardinal

Stanford, California; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -17.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts Denver in the season opener.

Stanford went 10-6 at home a season ago while going 14-18 overall. The Cardinal gave up 76.5 points per game while committing 15.4 fouls last season.

Denver finished 8-11 in Summit League action and 4-11 on the road last season. The Pioneers allowed opponents to score 80.5 points per game and shot 46.6% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up