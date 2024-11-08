St. Thomas visits Green Bay following Roy’s 27-point game

Saint Thomas Tommies (1-0) at Green Bay Phoenix (0-1) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies…

Saint Thomas Tommies (1-0) at Green Bay Phoenix (0-1)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -3.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay faces St. Thomas after Anthony Roy scored 27 points in Green Bay’s 89-76 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Green Bay finished 18-14 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Phoenix averaged 12.9 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season.

St. Thomas finished 20-13 overall last season while going 6-9 on the road. The Tommies averaged 6.2 steals, 2.2 blocks and 8.5 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.