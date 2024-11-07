St. Thomas visits Green Bay after Roy’s 27-point outing

Saint Thomas Tommies (1-0) at Green Bay Phoenix (0-1) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay…

Saint Thomas Tommies (1-0) at Green Bay Phoenix (0-1)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay takes on St. Thomas after Anthony Roy scored 27 points in Green Bay’s 89-76 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Green Bay finished 18-14 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Phoenix averaged 69.0 points per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 33.9% from deep last season.

St. Thomas finished 6-9 on the road and 20-13 overall a season ago. The Tommies averaged 14.8 points off of turnovers, 7.3 second-chance points and 5.6 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

