St. Thomas visits Arizona State after Sanon’s 21-point game

Saint Thomas Tommies (3-1) at Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1)

Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sun Devils -11.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State plays St. Thomas after Joson Sanon scored 21 points in Arizona State’s 87-76 victory over the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

Arizona State finished 10-5 at home last season while going 14-18 overall. The Sun Devils allowed opponents to score 74.0 points per game and shoot 45.0% from the field last season.

St. Thomas finished 20-13 overall with a 6-9 record on the road a season ago. The Tommies averaged 72.8 points per game while shooting 47.1% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

