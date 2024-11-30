St. Thomas takes on UIC, looks for 4th straight home win

UIC Flames (1-3) at Saint Thomas Tommies (5-2) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas will…

UIC Flames (1-3) at Saint Thomas Tommies (5-2)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Tommies face UIC.

The Tommies have gone 3-0 at home. St. Thomas has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

UIC went 18-16 overall with an 8-9 record on the road last season. The Flames averaged 18.4 points off of turnovers, 11.8 second-chance points and bench points last season.

