St. Thomas faces Oklahoma State following Barnstable’s 23-point game

Saint Thomas Tommies (2-0) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -11.5;…

Saint Thomas Tommies (2-0) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -11.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits Oklahoma State after Miles Barnstable scored 23 points in St. Thomas’ 90-76 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix.

Oklahoma State went 12-20 overall a season ago while going 10-8 at home. The Cowboys shot 44.1% from the field and 33.4% from 3-point range last season.

St. Thomas went 20-13 overall with a 6-9 record on the road last season. The Tommies averaged 6.2 steals, 2.2 blocks and 8.5 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.