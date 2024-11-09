St. John’s Red Storm welcome the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Saturday

Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-1) at St. John’s Red Storm (1-0) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-1) at St. John’s Red Storm (1-0)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -22.5; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s hosts Quinnipiac.

St. John’s finished 12-4 at home a season ago while going 20-13 overall. The Red Storm allowed opponents to score 71.9 points per game and shoot 43.3% from the field last season.

Quinnipiac went 24-10 overall with a 10-5 record on the road a season ago. The Bobcats allowed opponents to score 71.2 points per game and shot 42.1% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

