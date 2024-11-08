St. John’s Red Storm to host Quinnipiac Bobcats Saturday

Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-1) at St. John’s Red Storm (1-0) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s hosts…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-1) at St. John’s Red Storm (1-0)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s hosts Quinnipiac.

St. John’s went 20-13 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Red Storm shot 45.3% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range last season.

Quinnipiac went 16-6 in MAAC games and 10-5 on the road last season. The Bobcats averaged 15.4 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second-chance points and 2.2 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

