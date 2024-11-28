St. John’s Red Storm face the Harvard Crimson on 6-game win streak

Harvard Crimson (8-1) at St. John’s Red Storm (6-0) New York; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s will…

Harvard Crimson (8-1) at St. John’s Red Storm (6-0)

New York; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s will try to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Red Storm take on Harvard.

The Red Storm have gone 3-0 at home. St. John’s is 5-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Crimson have gone 5-1 away from home. Harvard averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 7-0 when winning the turnover battle.

St. John’s averages 67.2 points, 10.2 more per game than the 57.0 Harvard gives up. Harvard has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points above the 35.9% shooting opponents of St. John’s have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lashae Dwyer is shooting 39.5% and averaging 13.8 points for the Red Storm.

Elena Rodriguez is averaging 12 points and 1.6 steals for the Crimson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.