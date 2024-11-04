St. John’s Red Storm begin season at home against the Fordham Rams

Fordham Rams at St. John’s Red Storm New York; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -18.5; over/under…

Fordham Rams at St. John’s Red Storm

New York; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -18.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s opens the season at home against Fordham.

St. John’s finished 20-13 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Red Storm allowed opponents to score 71.9 points per game and shoot 43.3% from the field last season.

Fordham finished 13-20 overall with a 4-6 record on the road last season. The Rams shot 40.0% from the field and 31.5% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

