St. John’s opens season at home against Fordham

Fordham Rams at St. John’s Red Storm New York; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -17.5; over/under…

Fordham Rams at St. John’s Red Storm

New York; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -17.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s hosts Fordham for the season opener.

St. John’s finished 12-4 at home last season while going 20-13 overall. The Red Storm averaged 78.8 points per game last season, 32.7 in the paint, 15.0 off of turnovers and 11.6 on fast breaks.

Fordham went 4-6 on the road and 13-20 overall a season ago. The Rams averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 13.2 second-chance points and 24.3 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.